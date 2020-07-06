Rent Calculator
2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:58 AM
1 of 9
2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N
2900 Leslee Lake Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Location
2900 Leslee Lake Drive North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights
Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lots of room inside and out. Corner lot in Disston Heights with fenced yard. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Bonus room, inside laundry, oversized 1 car attached garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N have any available units?
2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N offer parking?
Yes, 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N offers parking.
Does 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N have a pool?
No, 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N does not have a pool.
Does 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2900 LESLEE LAKE DRIVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
