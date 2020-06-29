All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

2859 13TH AVENUE N

2859 13th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2859 13th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
range
refrigerator
2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Laundry room located on carport. Big back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2859 13TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2859 13TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2859 13TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2859 13TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2859 13TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2859 13TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2859 13TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2859 13TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2859 13TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2859 13TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2859 13TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2859 13TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2859 13TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2859 13TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2859 13TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2859 13TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2859 13TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2859 13TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

