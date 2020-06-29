Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2859 13TH AVENUE N
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2859 13TH AVENUE N
2859 13th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2859 13th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood
Amenities
on-site laundry
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Laundry room located on carport. Big back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2859 13TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2859 13TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2859 13TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2859 13TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2859 13TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2859 13TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2859 13TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2859 13TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 2859 13TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2859 13TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2859 13TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2859 13TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2859 13TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2859 13TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2859 13TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2859 13TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2859 13TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2859 13TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
