Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2846 8TH STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2846 8TH STREET S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2846 8TH STREET S
2846 8th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2846 8th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harbordale
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed 1.5 bath, 2 car garage, central heat and air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2846 8TH STREET S have any available units?
2846 8TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2846 8TH STREET S have?
Some of 2846 8TH STREET S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2846 8TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2846 8TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 8TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 2846 8TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 2846 8TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 2846 8TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 2846 8TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2846 8TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 8TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 2846 8TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2846 8TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2846 8TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 8TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2846 8TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Similar Pages
St. Petersburg 1 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with Parking
St. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Eckerd College
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus