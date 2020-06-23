All apartments in St. Petersburg
2846 22ND STREET N
2846 22ND STREET N

2846 22nd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2846 22nd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Norwood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Great location. More pictures coming. Private fenced in back yard with patio. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. 2 bed rooms and jack and jill bathroom. Extra room off of kitchen area. Ask about earlier occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 22ND STREET N have any available units?
2846 22ND STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2846 22ND STREET N have?
Some of 2846 22ND STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 22ND STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
2846 22ND STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 22ND STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 2846 22ND STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2846 22ND STREET N offer parking?
No, 2846 22ND STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 2846 22ND STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2846 22ND STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 22ND STREET N have a pool?
No, 2846 22ND STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 2846 22ND STREET N have accessible units?
No, 2846 22ND STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 22ND STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2846 22ND STREET N has units with dishwashers.
