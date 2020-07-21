All apartments in St. Petersburg
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2846 10TH STREET N
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

2846 10TH STREET N

2846 10th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2846 10th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Greater Woodlawn

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully updated one bedroom condo with lovely wood plank flooring throughout. Bright and airy floor plan! Water included in the rent. The community features plenty of parking with onsite laudry facilities. Don't miss the terrific deal.

Pets welcome with pet fee!
This is a smoke-free home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 10TH STREET N have any available units?
2846 10TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2846 10TH STREET N have?
Some of 2846 10TH STREET N's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 10TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
2846 10TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 10TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2846 10TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 2846 10TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 2846 10TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 2846 10TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2846 10TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 10TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 2846 10TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 2846 10TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 2846 10TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 10TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2846 10TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
