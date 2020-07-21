2846 10TH STREET N

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully updated one bedroom condo with lovely wood plank flooring throughout. Bright and airy floor plan! Water included in the rent. The community features plenty of parking with onsite laudry facilities. Don't miss the terrific deal.



Pets welcome with pet fee!

This is a smoke-free home!