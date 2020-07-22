2835 Valencia Way S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

Recently renovated 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom single family home available in St. Petersburg.



Beautifully updated 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available for rent now! Stylish new laminate flooring throughout 2 living rooms and the kitchen. All 4 bedrooms have brand new carpet. Kitchen has an open layout with plenty of new cabinets and new countertop with new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, oven and refrigerator. The front living room has large windows to let in plenty of natural light. Continue past the kitchen to find a huge second living room! Great layout with 2 bedrooms on either side of the home. Bathrooms are completely updated with amazing new tile, vanities, toilets and mirrors. Additional storage in the back with a 1 car detached garage (car cannot park in garage) and a storage unit for all your toys and tools. Washer and dryer included in the rent! 2 small well behaved pets may be considered with additional pet rent and pet deposit. Landscaping is included in the rent! Resident responsible for water, sewer, trash, electric and cable / internet. Just min south of Dt St Petersburg. The new Pier will be completed soon! Lock this down as this will not last long. Self-showings available.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5918033)