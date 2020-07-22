All apartments in St. Petersburg
2835 Valencia Way S
2835 Valencia Way S

2835 Valencia Way South · No Longer Available
Location

2835 Valencia Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harbordale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Recently renovated 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom single family home available in St. Petersburg.

Beautifully updated 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms home available for rent now! Stylish new laminate flooring throughout 2 living rooms and the kitchen. All 4 bedrooms have brand new carpet. Kitchen has an open layout with plenty of new cabinets and new countertop with new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, oven and refrigerator. The front living room has large windows to let in plenty of natural light. Continue past the kitchen to find a huge second living room! Great layout with 2 bedrooms on either side of the home. Bathrooms are completely updated with amazing new tile, vanities, toilets and mirrors. Additional storage in the back with a 1 car detached garage (car cannot park in garage) and a storage unit for all your toys and tools. Washer and dryer included in the rent! 2 small well behaved pets may be considered with additional pet rent and pet deposit. Landscaping is included in the rent! Resident responsible for water, sewer, trash, electric and cable / internet. Just min south of Dt St Petersburg. The new Pier will be completed soon! Lock this down as this will not last long. Self-showings available.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5918033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Valencia Way S have any available units?
2835 Valencia Way S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 Valencia Way S have?
Some of 2835 Valencia Way S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 Valencia Way S currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Valencia Way S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Valencia Way S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 Valencia Way S is pet friendly.
Does 2835 Valencia Way S offer parking?
Yes, 2835 Valencia Way S offers parking.
Does 2835 Valencia Way S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2835 Valencia Way S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Valencia Way S have a pool?
No, 2835 Valencia Way S does not have a pool.
Does 2835 Valencia Way S have accessible units?
No, 2835 Valencia Way S does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Valencia Way S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 Valencia Way S has units with dishwashers.
