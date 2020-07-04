2834 EMERSON AVENUE S

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

St. Pete rental only minutes from great shopping and dining! This adorable second floor two bedroom apartment has been completely renovated! Enjoy a brand new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances! All the interior flooring is updated as well a fresh coat of paint throughout the entire home. This will not last long.