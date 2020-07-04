2834 EMERSON AVENUE S

2834 Emerson Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712 Kenwood
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
St. Pete rental only minutes from great shopping and dining! This adorable second floor two bedroom apartment has been completely renovated! Enjoy a brand new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances! All the interior flooring is updated as well a fresh coat of paint throughout the entire home. This will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
