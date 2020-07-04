All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

2834 EMERSON AVENUE S

2834 Emerson Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2834 Emerson Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Kenwood

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
St. Pete rental only minutes from great shopping and dining! This adorable second floor two bedroom apartment has been completely renovated! Enjoy a brand new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances! All the interior flooring is updated as well a fresh coat of paint throughout the entire home. This will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S have any available units?
2834 EMERSON AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S have?
Some of 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
2834 EMERSON AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2834 EMERSON AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.

