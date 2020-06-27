All apartments in St. Petersburg
2823 2nd Ave N Apt E.
2823 2nd Ave N Apt E

2823 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2823 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Unit Apt E Available 08/01/19 Charming Carriage House - Property Id: 136830

2 bd, 1 bath Cozy & adorable Carriage house will be available for rent the 1st week in August. Amenities include: water included, Ceiling fans throughout each room, fireplace, pool access, wash & dryer on premises, parking & gated.
Rent: $1100 a month
Security deposit: $1100
Application fee: $35 non refundable
No pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136830p
Property Id 136830

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5020696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

