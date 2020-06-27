2823 2nd Ave N Apt E.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Unit Apt E Available 08/01/19 Charming Carriage House - Property Id: 136830



2 bd, 1 bath Cozy & adorable Carriage house will be available for rent the 1st week in August. Amenities include: water included, Ceiling fans throughout each room, fireplace, pool access, wash & dryer on premises, parking & gated.

Rent: $1100 a month

Security deposit: $1100

Application fee: $35 non refundable

No pets

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136830p

Property Id 136830



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5020696)