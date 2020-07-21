All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

2814 6th St. S

2814 6th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2814 6th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harbordale

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3bdrm/1bath House ** Section 8 OK ** Ready Now ** $1,195.00 - 2814 6th St S, St Petersburg
$1,195.00/month
$1,195.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Cute 3bdrm/1bath House
Spacious Living Room
Separate fenced yard
Storage Shed
Plenty of parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE5058448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 6th St. S have any available units?
2814 6th St. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2814 6th St. S currently offering any rent specials?
2814 6th St. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 6th St. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 6th St. S is pet friendly.
Does 2814 6th St. S offer parking?
Yes, 2814 6th St. S offers parking.
Does 2814 6th St. S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 6th St. S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 6th St. S have a pool?
No, 2814 6th St. S does not have a pool.
Does 2814 6th St. S have accessible units?
No, 2814 6th St. S does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 6th St. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 6th St. S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 6th St. S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 6th St. S does not have units with air conditioning.
