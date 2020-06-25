All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2662 4th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2662 4th Avenue South
Last updated May 20 2019 at 8:05 PM

2662 4th Avenue South

2662 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2662 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE !!!! Very spacious single family home 4 bedrooms 2 bath .
Large master bedroom.
Corner Lot
Washer dryer hookups.
Lots of natural sun light.
Pets are allowed.
Time frame to move in MAX 21 days.
Every adult (over 18) living in the property need to submit an individual application and complete all the rental process in the same time.
Security Deposit is required in 24 hours after application approval, in order to hold the property after this time the application is cancel.
-Renter's insurance required

This home is professionally managed and maintained by 5 Stars Plus Real Estate Services. You deserve rental living at its best!
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.
Tenant pays for all utilities.
- Non-refundable application fee: $50 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: deposit amount
- If Animals are accepted an additional deposit & renters insurance will be required throughout lease term (liability is required)
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month s rent plus 100$.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Binder and submit the full security deposit within 24 hours after approval of the terms.
This requirement is applicable to all Approved Applicants, even if they have not seen the inside of the home.
- If this home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details.
Please visit us at www.5starsbrokerage.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 4th Avenue South have any available units?
2662 4th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2662 4th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2662 4th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 4th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2662 4th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2662 4th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 2662 4th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 2662 4th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2662 4th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 4th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2662 4th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2662 4th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2662 4th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 4th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2662 4th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2662 4th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2662 4th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus