St. Petersburg, FL
266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE

266 Snell Isle Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

266 Snell Isle Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cool and comfortable are the only way to describe this perfect mid century Florida home in the heart of desirable Snell Isle. Terrazzo floors, subway tile and contemporary lighting flow throughout the home's easy floor plan. The completely updated kitchen includes a gas range, breakfast bar and highly functional island. With space for laundry and additional storage in the garage, this home has all the essentials. The lush landscaping creates a tropical oasis for you to enjoy the outdoor space of this home as the weather gets cooler. Make an appointment and lease this property today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have?
Some of 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
No, 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
Yes, 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE offers parking.
Does 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
No, 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not have a pool.
Does 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE has units with dishwashers.
