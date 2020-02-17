266 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cool and comfortable are the only way to describe this perfect mid century Florida home in the heart of desirable Snell Isle. Terrazzo floors, subway tile and contemporary lighting flow throughout the home's easy floor plan. The completely updated kitchen includes a gas range, breakfast bar and highly functional island. With space for laundry and additional storage in the garage, this home has all the essentials. The lush landscaping creates a tropical oasis for you to enjoy the outdoor space of this home as the weather gets cooler. Make an appointment and lease this property today!