2646 12th Ave South

Two Bedroom One Bathroom House - This charming two bedroom one bathroom has plenty of space for you and your family. This home features tiled floors all throughout the house. There are ceiling fans in all the bedroom which helps keep the house cool during our summer months. There is an updated kitchen and bathroom. Along with a small storage in the back. The closets are nice size and there is a bonus room at the front door area. This home is near community centers, hwy access and public transportation. Ready to move in NOW!



(RLNE5340405)