All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2646 12th Ave South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2646 12th Ave South
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

2646 12th Ave South

2646 12th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2646 12th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Wildwood Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Two Bedroom One Bathroom House - This charming two bedroom one bathroom has plenty of space for you and your family. This home features tiled floors all throughout the house. There are ceiling fans in all the bedroom which helps keep the house cool during our summer months. There is an updated kitchen and bathroom. Along with a small storage in the back. The closets are nice size and there is a bonus room at the front door area. This home is near community centers, hwy access and public transportation. Ready to move in NOW!

(RLNE5340405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 12th Ave South have any available units?
2646 12th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2646 12th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
2646 12th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 12th Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 2646 12th Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2646 12th Ave South offer parking?
No, 2646 12th Ave South does not offer parking.
Does 2646 12th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2646 12th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 12th Ave South have a pool?
No, 2646 12th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 2646 12th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 2646 12th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 12th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2646 12th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2646 12th Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2646 12th Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus