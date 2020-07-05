Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2626 40TH AVENUE N
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM
2626 40TH AVENUE N
2626 40th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2626 40th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714
Clearvista
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
****REDUCED FOR NOV 15TH SPECIAL ****MUST SEE, 2/1 WITH AN EXTRA ROOM FOR AN OFFICE OR POSSIBLY A 3RD BEDROOM , UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2626 40TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2626 40TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2626 40TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2626 40TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2626 40TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2626 40TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 40TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2626 40TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 2626 40TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 2626 40TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 2626 40TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2626 40TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 40TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2626 40TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2626 40TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2626 40TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 40TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 40TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
