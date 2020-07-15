All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2595 15th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2595 15th Avenue South
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:40 PM

2595 15th Avenue South

2595 15th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2595 15th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Wildwood Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1960254

Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 961 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, hardwood floors, fireplace, central air, washer/dryer hookups, and is freshly painted. With access to a detached garage and a fenced yard. Minutes away from I-275. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.southeastflorida@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2595 15th Avenue South have any available units?
2595 15th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2595 15th Avenue South have?
Some of 2595 15th Avenue South's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2595 15th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2595 15th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2595 15th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2595 15th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2595 15th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 2595 15th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 2595 15th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2595 15th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2595 15th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2595 15th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2595 15th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2595 15th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2595 15th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2595 15th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus