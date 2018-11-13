All apartments in St. Petersburg
2576 13th Ave. S.

2576 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2576 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Wildwood Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
spacious 5 bedroom home - Newly renovated 2 story 5 bedroom 2 bath single family home has all the space you need for you and your family Beautiful new flooring, spacious floor plan, central a/c washer and dryer connections, private parking ,and storage in the backyard!

Schedule a viewing before it's gone!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.

(RLNE5703087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2576 13th Ave. S. have any available units?
2576 13th Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2576 13th Ave. S. have?
Some of 2576 13th Ave. S.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2576 13th Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
2576 13th Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2576 13th Ave. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2576 13th Ave. S. is pet friendly.
Does 2576 13th Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 2576 13th Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 2576 13th Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2576 13th Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2576 13th Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 2576 13th Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 2576 13th Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 2576 13th Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 2576 13th Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2576 13th Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.

