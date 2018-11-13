257 38TH AVENUE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute affordable duplex is located on Coquina Key just a few minutes drive to downtown St Petersburg. It has terrazzo floors throughout the unit, new roof, great room and galley kitchen. There is a large storage room attached with laundry hookups. The back yard is not fenced. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent. Online application is available at PropertyFrameworks. Application fee is $50 per person ages 18+. There is a refundable pet deposit of $300 per pet.