257 38TH AVENUE SE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

257 38TH AVENUE SE

257 38th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

257 38th Avenue Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
This cute affordable duplex is located on Coquina Key just a few minutes drive to downtown St Petersburg. It has terrazzo floors throughout the unit, new roof, great room and galley kitchen. There is a large storage room attached with laundry hookups. The back yard is not fenced. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent. Online application is available at PropertyFrameworks. Application fee is $50 per person ages 18+. There is a refundable pet deposit of $300 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

