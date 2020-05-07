Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
255 Catalan Blvd NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
255 Catalan Blvd NE
255 Catalan Boulevard Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
255 Catalan Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
fireplace
Available 03/01/19 Lovely quiet Snell Isle Bungalow - Property Id: 101829
Three bedroom, two bath pool home. Sweet bungalow on quiet street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101829
Property Id 101829
(RLNE4726205)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 255 Catalan Blvd NE have any available units?
255 Catalan Blvd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 255 Catalan Blvd NE have?
Some of 255 Catalan Blvd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 255 Catalan Blvd NE currently offering any rent specials?
255 Catalan Blvd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Catalan Blvd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Catalan Blvd NE is pet friendly.
Does 255 Catalan Blvd NE offer parking?
No, 255 Catalan Blvd NE does not offer parking.
Does 255 Catalan Blvd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 Catalan Blvd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Catalan Blvd NE have a pool?
Yes, 255 Catalan Blvd NE has a pool.
Does 255 Catalan Blvd NE have accessible units?
No, 255 Catalan Blvd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Catalan Blvd NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Catalan Blvd NE has units with dishwashers.
