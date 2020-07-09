Rent Calculator
2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N
Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:09 PM

2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N
2536 Burlington Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
2536 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 4 bedroom Kenwood house available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have any available units?
2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have?
Some of 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2536 BURLINGTON AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
