All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2510 LANGDON AVENUE S
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:13 AM

2510 LANGDON AVENUE S

2510 Langdon Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2510 Langdon Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Wildwood Heights

Amenities

parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Spacious three bedroom two bath house built in 2005. Fully fenced backyard.
Move in ready. Section 8 welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S have any available units?
2510 LANGDON AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
2510 LANGDON AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus