Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2510 LANGDON AVENUE S
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:13 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2510 LANGDON AVENUE S
2510 Langdon Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2510 Langdon Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Wildwood Heights
Amenities
parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Spacious three bedroom two bath house built in 2005. Fully fenced backyard.
Move in ready. Section 8 welcome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S have any available units?
2510 LANGDON AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
2510 LANGDON AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 LANGDON AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Similar Pages
St. Petersburg 1 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with Parking
St. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Eckerd College
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus