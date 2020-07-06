Tiled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom on a corner lot. Fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has breakfast bar and overlooks dining area and living room. Master bedroom has large closet and private bathroom. Washer & dryer hookup in utility closet. Central heat and air. Driveway parking in rear. Section 8 vouchers not accepted. Additional pet policy and fees apply.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2492 15TH AVENUE S have any available units?
2492 15TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.