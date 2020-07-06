2492 15TH AVENUE S

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tiled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom on a corner lot. Fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has breakfast bar and overlooks dining area and living room. Master bedroom has large closet and private bathroom. Washer & dryer hookup in utility closet. Central heat and air. Driveway parking in rear. Section 8 vouchers not accepted. Additional pet policy and fees apply.