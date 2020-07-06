All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2492 15TH AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2492 15TH AVENUE S
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

2492 15TH AVENUE S

2492 15th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2492 15th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tiled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom on a corner lot. Fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has breakfast bar and overlooks dining area and living room. Master bedroom has large closet and private bathroom. Washer & dryer hookup in utility closet. Central heat and air. Driveway parking in rear. Section 8 vouchers not accepted. Additional pet policy and fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2492 15TH AVENUE S have any available units?
2492 15TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2492 15TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 2492 15TH AVENUE S's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2492 15TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
2492 15TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2492 15TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2492 15TH AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 2492 15TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 2492 15TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 2492 15TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2492 15TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2492 15TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 2492 15TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 2492 15TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 2492 15TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2492 15TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2492 15TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus