All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2491 14th Ave South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2491 14th Ave South
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

2491 14th Ave South

2491 14th Avenue South · (727) 667-0606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2491 14th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Wildwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2491 14th Ave South · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
2491 14th Ave South Available 07/01/20 Extra Large Four Bedroom Two Bathroom House with Court Yard - This charming one story house offers 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms and is approximately 2000 sqf. You will find not only is the house spacious but it sits on a large corner lot with plenty of parking. The exterior of this home exudes privacy and stability. Upon approaching you will notice the private drive way that leads up to this concrete block construction home with a two car garage. There is tile throughout the entire home which makes for easy cleaning and helps keep the house cool during our summer months. The kitchen was recently updated with lots of cabinet space and large side by side refrigerator, cooktop stove and separate dining area. This house has central air and heat as well as ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. If you like to entertain there is a great bonus room and even a court yard in the fenced in backyard. This house has great natural lighting and lots of large beautiful windows. The garage has not only room for your car but also room for storage and a washer and dryer connection. This home is close to schools, hwy access, community centers, and public transportation. This unit is currently tenant occupied until 5/31/2020. Please contact us for more information on showing times.

(RLNE5757064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2491 14th Ave South have any available units?
2491 14th Ave South has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2491 14th Ave South have?
Some of 2491 14th Ave South's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2491 14th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
2491 14th Ave South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2491 14th Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 2491 14th Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2491 14th Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 2491 14th Ave South does offer parking.
Does 2491 14th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2491 14th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2491 14th Ave South have a pool?
No, 2491 14th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 2491 14th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 2491 14th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 2491 14th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2491 14th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2491 14th Ave South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity