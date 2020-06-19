Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

2491 14th Ave South Available 07/01/20 Extra Large Four Bedroom Two Bathroom House with Court Yard - This charming one story house offers 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms and is approximately 2000 sqf. You will find not only is the house spacious but it sits on a large corner lot with plenty of parking. The exterior of this home exudes privacy and stability. Upon approaching you will notice the private drive way that leads up to this concrete block construction home with a two car garage. There is tile throughout the entire home which makes for easy cleaning and helps keep the house cool during our summer months. The kitchen was recently updated with lots of cabinet space and large side by side refrigerator, cooktop stove and separate dining area. This house has central air and heat as well as ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. If you like to entertain there is a great bonus room and even a court yard in the fenced in backyard. This house has great natural lighting and lots of large beautiful windows. The garage has not only room for your car but also room for storage and a washer and dryer connection. This home is close to schools, hwy access, community centers, and public transportation. This unit is currently tenant occupied until 5/31/2020. Please contact us for more information on showing times.



(RLNE5757064)