Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
241 43rd Avenue Northeast
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:35 PM

241 43rd Avenue Northeast

241 43rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

241 43rd Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
North East Park

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 43rd Avenue Northeast have any available units?
241 43rd Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 241 43rd Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
241 43rd Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 43rd Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 43rd Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 241 43rd Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 241 43rd Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 241 43rd Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 43rd Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 43rd Avenue Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 241 43rd Avenue Northeast has a pool.
Does 241 43rd Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 241 43rd Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 241 43rd Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 43rd Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 43rd Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 43rd Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
