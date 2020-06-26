235 19TH AVENUE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

2BR/2BA REMODELED & UPDATED HOME in St Petersburg’s Historic OLD SOUTHEAST Neighborhood! Just 3 blocks to 4 Acre LASSING PARK overlooking TAMPA BAY!!! Just 3 minutes to DOWNTOWN ST PETE & I-275!!! This FABULOUS Location is one of St. Pete’s MOST DESIREABLE NEIGHBORHOODS close to all the Restaurants, Shops, Museums & Special Events of Downtown ---- situated on a QUIET BRICK STREET!

LOTS OF SHADE TREES keep this home cooler in the summer! Roofed Entry opens into Extra LARGE Bright & Cheery Living Room + Dining Room w/ TILE FLOORS & BREAKFAST BAR! GORGEOUS UPDATED Designer Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Lots of Counters & Cabinets! TWO Room MASTER SUITE w/ Full Tastefully UPDATED En-Suite Master Bath. 2nd Room of MASTER SUITE could be OFFICE, NURSERY or 3rd Bedroom! Lot’s of Closet Space including BIG Walk-in Closet! Large 2nd Bedroom! Full 2nd Bath is also fully UPDATED! HUGE Fenced Back Yard with PATIO perfect for BBQs, outdoor activities & entertaining friends & family! LOTS OF TREES, BAMBOO & other plants provide shade! DOUBLE WIDE Fence Gate with Alley Access to large back yard PARKING PAD for multiple parking spaces AND/OR allows for Back Yard Storage of a Boat, RV and/or Camper! Pet Ok with a Non-Refundable Fee of $350. See this quick while it is still available!