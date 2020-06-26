All apartments in St. Petersburg
235 19TH AVENUE S
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

235 19TH AVENUE S

235 19th Avenue South · (727) 345-6006
Location

235 19th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Old Southeast

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
2BR/2BA REMODELED & UPDATED HOME in St Petersburg’s Historic OLD SOUTHEAST Neighborhood! Just 3 blocks to 4 Acre LASSING PARK overlooking TAMPA BAY!!! Just 3 minutes to DOWNTOWN ST PETE & I-275!!! This FABULOUS Location is one of St. Pete’s MOST DESIREABLE NEIGHBORHOODS close to all the Restaurants, Shops, Museums & Special Events of Downtown ---- situated on a QUIET BRICK STREET!
LOTS OF SHADE TREES keep this home cooler in the summer! Roofed Entry opens into Extra LARGE Bright & Cheery Living Room + Dining Room w/ TILE FLOORS & BREAKFAST BAR! GORGEOUS UPDATED Designer Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Lots of Counters & Cabinets! TWO Room MASTER SUITE w/ Full Tastefully UPDATED En-Suite Master Bath. 2nd Room of MASTER SUITE could be OFFICE, NURSERY or 3rd Bedroom! Lot’s of Closet Space including BIG Walk-in Closet! Large 2nd Bedroom! Full 2nd Bath is also fully UPDATED! HUGE Fenced Back Yard with PATIO perfect for BBQs, outdoor activities & entertaining friends & family! LOTS OF TREES, BAMBOO & other plants provide shade! DOUBLE WIDE Fence Gate with Alley Access to large back yard PARKING PAD for multiple parking spaces AND/OR allows for Back Yard Storage of a Boat, RV and/or Camper! Pet Ok with a Non-Refundable Fee of $350. See this quick while it is still available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 19TH AVENUE S have any available units?
235 19TH AVENUE S has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 19TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 235 19TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 19TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
235 19TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 19TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 19TH AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 235 19TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 235 19TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 235 19TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 19TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 19TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 235 19TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 235 19TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 235 19TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 235 19TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 19TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
