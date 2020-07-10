All apartments in St. Petersburg
234 48th Ave N

234 48th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

234 48th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d47acea041 ---- Great St. Pete home available for rent. Centrally located near 4th St North business district where you can find many great shops, restaurants and amenities, in an in demand area. 2 full bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen is open to the living room. There is a small secluded deck in the back. Outdoor utility room. Lots of shade from the pine trees that surround this duplex. Driveway Parking. Pets possible with approval and additional fees. Move in with 1st months rent, $1300 security and a one time $295 admin fee. Schedule and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. 1 Bathroom Central Heat/Air Close To Busline Close To Shopping Two Bedroom Washer/Dryer Hook Up

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 48th Ave N have any available units?
234 48th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 48th Ave N have?
Some of 234 48th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 48th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
234 48th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 48th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 48th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 234 48th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 234 48th Ave N offers parking.
Does 234 48th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 48th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 48th Ave N have a pool?
No, 234 48th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 234 48th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 234 48th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 234 48th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 48th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

