All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2330 Queen St. S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2330 Queen St. S.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2330 Queen St. S.

2330 Queen Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2330 Queen Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lake Maggiore Shores

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3bdrm/1bath House ** Section 8 OK ** Ready Now $1,195.00 - 2330 Queen St, St Petersburg
$1,195.00/month
$1,195.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Cute 3bdrm/1bath House
Spacious Living Room
Split floor plan
Large yard

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First, last & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE4741606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Queen St. S. have any available units?
2330 Queen St. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2330 Queen St. S. currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Queen St. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Queen St. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2330 Queen St. S. is pet friendly.
Does 2330 Queen St. S. offer parking?
No, 2330 Queen St. S. does not offer parking.
Does 2330 Queen St. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Queen St. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Queen St. S. have a pool?
No, 2330 Queen St. S. does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Queen St. S. have accessible units?
No, 2330 Queen St. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Queen St. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 Queen St. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 Queen St. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 Queen St. S. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus