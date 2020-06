Amenities

oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

This one bedroom, one bath apartment is located near lakes, parks and 5 minutes away from downtown St.Pete. Its a very cozy place, with a decent amount of space awaiting its new occupant. BONUS: LIGHTS and WATER will be included in the monthly rent.

Rental Requirements: $50 application fee per applicant over 18, 550+ credit score, Make 2.5x the rent, no evictions in the last 12 months, background check, Pay-stubs or W-2/1099 (Section 8 accepted)