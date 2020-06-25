All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2311 Central Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2311 Central Ave
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

2311 Central Ave

2311 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2311 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Giant Warehouse Downtown Commercial Space For Rent - Property Id: 32012

2311 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
View our walk thru video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJcUNPUHqXI&feature=youtube_gdata_player
See more Pictures here:
http://s232.photobucket.com/user/nonijuicenut/slideshow/Rentals/2311CentralAve
Property Area Video:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckMftWj7SUM
Visit Property Website here:
http://www.AbrahamsProperties.com
Call Abraham 727-323-2020 or Sarah 727-323-4677

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/32012
Property Id 32012

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4883287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Central Ave have any available units?
2311 Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2311 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Central Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Central Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2311 Central Ave offer parking?
No, 2311 Central Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2311 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Central Ave have a pool?
No, 2311 Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 2311 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 Central Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 Central Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus