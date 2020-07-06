2245 Green Way S

All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

2245 Green Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Beautiful Lakewood Estates - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Beautiful Lakewood Estates
Are you looking for a great home in a quiet area? This could be your new home!
This is a very nice home in the beautiful area of Lakewood Estates! It has gorgeous tile floors throughout the open home.
The property is located across the street from the prestigious St. Petersburg Country Club on a quiet street. Many membership opportunities exist to enjoy this private club's many amenities, including golf, tennis, fitness, swimming, and access to a couple of exclusive local yacht clubs. http://www.stpetecountryclub.com/membership/
The home features all new appliances and new water heater.
It also has a fairly new, 6-year old central air conditioner.
There is a well and pump for inexpensive irrigation of the huge lot and yard.
The refurbished hall bath has a walk-in jetted tub for easy access.
Also included is a central vacuum system.
In addition to the large living room (11'11" x 17'3"), there is a working fireplace in an additional, separate large family room (14' x 15').
There are two bedrooms with shelving in the closets.
Included is a 9'7" x 17'4" screened in back porch overlooking the large back yard.
Do you want some extra room? This great house has a super-sized 2 car + garage (21'7" x 21'11").
Please call to discuss your pet first.
Please call Julie for more information, or to schedule a time to see it! (727) 440-8108

(RLNE5241550)

