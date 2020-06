Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2235 14th Ave S Available 12/01/19 Beautiful 2/1 w Garage, Small Office, and Fenced Yard. - Come home to this nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! This home has laminate wood floors and large bedrooms. A pass-thru office/extra room is off the kitchen. Enjoy an oversized one car garage, enclosed front porch, W/D hookups, separate dining room, a linen closet and a fenced yard. This one won't last long.



