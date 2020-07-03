All apartments in St. Petersburg
2230 GROVE STREET S
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:29 AM

2230 GROVE STREET S

2230 Grove Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Grove Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harbordale

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely appointed three bedroom one bath plus bonus room. Ceramic tile and carpeting throughout. Upgraded bathroom fixtures. Newer kitchen and counter tops. Utility room has washer & dryer hookup with gas water heater for utility cost savings. Quick access to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 GROVE STREET S have any available units?
2230 GROVE STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 GROVE STREET S have?
Some of 2230 GROVE STREET S's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 GROVE STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2230 GROVE STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 GROVE STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 2230 GROVE STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2230 GROVE STREET S offer parking?
No, 2230 GROVE STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 2230 GROVE STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 GROVE STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 GROVE STREET S have a pool?
No, 2230 GROVE STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2230 GROVE STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2230 GROVE STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 GROVE STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 GROVE STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.

