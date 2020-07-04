All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

2230 5th St S

2230 5th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2230 5th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harbordale

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2230 5th St S Available 05/01/20 Spacious 3bdrm/1bath House $1,195.00 ** Fenced yard ** Garage ** - 2230 5th Street South, St Petersburg
$1,195.00/month
$1,195.00/Security Deposit (reduced if you qualify)
$39.00 Application fee

Spacious 3bdrm/1bath Home
Detached garage
Large Living Room
Large fenced yard

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:

?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Stable source of income
?Income of 3 times the rent
?Rental history together (if unmarried)
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?No recent criminal history
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit, if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE3921690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 5th St S have any available units?
2230 5th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2230 5th St S currently offering any rent specials?
2230 5th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 5th St S pet-friendly?
No, 2230 5th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2230 5th St S offer parking?
Yes, 2230 5th St S offers parking.
Does 2230 5th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 5th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 5th St S have a pool?
No, 2230 5th St S does not have a pool.
Does 2230 5th St S have accessible units?
No, 2230 5th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 5th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 5th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 5th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2230 5th St S does not have units with air conditioning.

