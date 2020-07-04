Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

2230 5th St S Available 05/01/20 Spacious 3bdrm/1bath House $1,195.00 ** Fenced yard ** Garage ** - 2230 5th Street South, St Petersburg

$1,195.00/month

$1,195.00/Security Deposit (reduced if you qualify)

$39.00 Application fee



Spacious 3bdrm/1bath Home

Detached garage

Large Living Room

Large fenced yard



Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate



Rental requirements:



?Stable rental history

?No recent evictions

?Stable source of income

?Income of 3 times the rent

?Rental history together (if unmarried)

?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)

?Active checking account

?No recent criminal history

?App fee $39/per adult

?Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs:

First & deposit, if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.



Pet policy:

Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**



Easy Qualify

Several homes available

Serious inquiries only.

Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262



*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***



(RLNE3921690)