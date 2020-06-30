Rent Calculator
2220 7TH STREET S
2220 7th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2220 7th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harbordale
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 Welcomed - No Pets
One Bedroom and one bath, new kitchen cabinets, new toilet with hardwood floors through out with front porch in St Pete.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2220 7TH STREET S have any available units?
2220 7TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2220 7TH STREET S have?
Some of 2220 7TH STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2220 7TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2220 7TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 7TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 2220 7TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 2220 7TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 2220 7TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 2220 7TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 7TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 7TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 2220 7TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2220 7TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2220 7TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 7TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 7TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
