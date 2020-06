Amenities

Live a Part of History!! Fabulous Snell Isle Spanish Mediterranean-style Building with Red Tile Roofs, Bell Towers and Quaint Courtyard. Built by Developer C. Perry Snell in 1926 to House his Clients having their Dream Homes Built on Snell Isle, this Wonderful Building has Withstood the Test of Time. French Door Entry opens to the Large 775 Square Foot Apartment with High Ceilings, Heavily Textured Plaster Walls and a Cozy Formal Dining Area. Sit out on your Covered Front Porch Overlooking the Courtyard and Fountain on those Lovely Morning or Evening Hours. Updated Kitchen and Central Heat and Air Conditioning add the Needed Modern Touches to Stay Comfortable. Laundry Room on Premises and Assigned Covered Parking. Minutes to Downtown with all the Wonderful Dining Options and Events. Rent Includes Water and Trash. No Pets Please.