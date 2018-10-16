222 Pompano Dr SE D

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Waterfront Gated Community only 3 miles to downtown St. Pete - Welcome to Waterside Condos North Village, we are a gated waterfront community located only 3 miles to thriving downtown St. Petersburg, All Children's and Bayfront Hospitals, world famous Museums, shopping, night life, world class restaurants and the best part is we are surrounded by Tampa Bay.



This very spacious one bedroom is approx. 823 sf with a bonus room for small office or futon for guest. Carpet and tile, new hurricane impact windows.



Located on the 1st floor with a beautiful and peaceful lake view. Water fountain and plenty of wild life to watch and enjoy. The patio is very large to extend outdoor living!



We have use of amenities at this North location and the South Village 1 mile away with additional pools, fitness center and private yacht club and sport bar.



Come live the good life at Waterside Condos North Village!



(RLNE4677304)