St. Petersburg, FL
222 Pompano Dr SE D
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

222 Pompano Dr SE D

222 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

222 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Waterfront Gated Community only 3 miles to downtown St. Pete - Welcome to Waterside Condos North Village, we are a gated waterfront community located only 3 miles to thriving downtown St. Petersburg, All Children's and Bayfront Hospitals, world famous Museums, shopping, night life, world class restaurants and the best part is we are surrounded by Tampa Bay.

This very spacious one bedroom is approx. 823 sf with a bonus room for small office or futon for guest. Carpet and tile, new hurricane impact windows.

Located on the 1st floor with a beautiful and peaceful lake view. Water fountain and plenty of wild life to watch and enjoy. The patio is very large to extend outdoor living!

We have use of amenities at this North location and the South Village 1 mile away with additional pools, fitness center and private yacht club and sport bar.

Come live the good life at Waterside Condos North Village!

(RLNE4677304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Pompano Dr SE D have any available units?
222 Pompano Dr SE D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Pompano Dr SE D have?
Some of 222 Pompano Dr SE D's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Pompano Dr SE D currently offering any rent specials?
222 Pompano Dr SE D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Pompano Dr SE D pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Pompano Dr SE D is pet friendly.
Does 222 Pompano Dr SE D offer parking?
No, 222 Pompano Dr SE D does not offer parking.
Does 222 Pompano Dr SE D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Pompano Dr SE D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Pompano Dr SE D have a pool?
Yes, 222 Pompano Dr SE D has a pool.
Does 222 Pompano Dr SE D have accessible units?
No, 222 Pompano Dr SE D does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Pompano Dr SE D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Pompano Dr SE D has units with dishwashers.
