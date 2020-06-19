All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
219 POMPANO DRIVE SE
219 POMPANO DRIVE SE

219 Pompano Drive Southeast · (727) 439-6634
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

219 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Wide Open Water views in this large one bedroom one bath condo in Waterside at Coquina Key. Catch fresh grouper, snapper, redfish or enjoy the sight of dolphins and manatees playing right in your backyard. Looking out your window looks just like a cruise ship! Pets are okay. Most everything is brand new and recently disinfected throughout. Gated community with pool, Clubhouse with private Restaurant and Bar, fitness room, tennis, shuffleboard, kayak storage and more!! TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING AND ONLY 7 MINUTES TO BEAUTIFUL DOWNTOWN ST. PETE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
219 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
219 POMPANO DRIVE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
