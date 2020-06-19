219 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

Wide Open Water views in this large one bedroom one bath condo in Waterside at Coquina Key. Catch fresh grouper, snapper, redfish or enjoy the sight of dolphins and manatees playing right in your backyard. Looking out your window looks just like a cruise ship! Pets are okay. Most everything is brand new and recently disinfected throughout. Gated community with pool, Clubhouse with private Restaurant and Bar, fitness room, tennis, shuffleboard, kayak storage and more!! TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING AND ONLY 7 MINUTES TO BEAUTIFUL DOWNTOWN ST. PETE!!