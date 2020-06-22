217 15TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom plus Bonus and 1 car garage. Located in the OLD NORtHEAST neighborhood, this adorable bungalow has been fully remodeled and updated. All new appliances included double ovens and stone countertops. New

bathrooms and fixtures. Beautiful hardwood throughout the large living room and bedrooms. There is eat in space in the kitchen or use part of the living room as your formal dining space. Enjoy the large, fenced backyard. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent. There is an attached one car garage with washer, dryer and half bath. The bonus room is air conditioned and can be used as an office or guest room. Close to everything Downtown St Petersburg has to offer.