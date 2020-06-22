All apartments in St. Petersburg
217 15TH AVENUE N
217 15TH AVENUE N

217 15th Avenue North · (727) 224-6333
Location

217 15th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom plus Bonus and 1 car garage. Located in the OLD NORtHEAST neighborhood, this adorable bungalow has been fully remodeled and updated. All new appliances included double ovens and stone countertops. New
bathrooms and fixtures. Beautiful hardwood throughout the large living room and bedrooms. There is eat in space in the kitchen or use part of the living room as your formal dining space. Enjoy the large, fenced backyard. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent. There is an attached one car garage with washer, dryer and half bath. The bonus room is air conditioned and can be used as an office or guest room. Close to everything Downtown St Petersburg has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 15TH AVENUE N have any available units?
217 15TH AVENUE N has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 15TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 217 15TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 15TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
217 15TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 15TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 217 15TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 217 15TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 217 15TH AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 217 15TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 15TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 15TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 217 15TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 217 15TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 217 15TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 217 15TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 15TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
