Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2158 6th Ave N
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

2158 6th Ave N

2158 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2158 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
!!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!

Location, Location, Location; St. Petersburg-Character and Charm abound in this bungalow in the Historic Kenwood neighborhood.This home features a living room with a fireplace, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2 bathrooms and a large utility room, kitchen , 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2 bathrooms and a large utility room with a washer and dryer hook up.Wood floors throughout. 1 car garage located in back, accessible from ally. This home also boasts a beautiful front porch. Pet Friendly! This Property has very easy access to I-275, Downtown St. Petersburg and Beaches. The list goes on.Call to Schedule a showing!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: Large front Porch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, Loft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2158 6th Ave N have any available units?
2158 6th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2158 6th Ave N have?
Some of 2158 6th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2158 6th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2158 6th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2158 6th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2158 6th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2158 6th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2158 6th Ave N offers parking.
Does 2158 6th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2158 6th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2158 6th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2158 6th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2158 6th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2158 6th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2158 6th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2158 6th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

