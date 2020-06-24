All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

2154 24th Avenue N

2154 24th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2154 24th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Norwood Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated North St Petersburg Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,190 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE4855443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 24th Avenue N have any available units?
2154 24th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2154 24th Avenue N have?
Some of 2154 24th Avenue N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 24th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
2154 24th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 24th Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2154 24th Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 2154 24th Avenue N offer parking?
No, 2154 24th Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 2154 24th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154 24th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 24th Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 2154 24th Avenue N has a pool.
Does 2154 24th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 2154 24th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 24th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2154 24th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
