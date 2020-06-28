All apartments in St. Petersburg
2147 66th Avenue S
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

2147 66th Avenue S

2147 66th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2147 66th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Home with Fenced Yard
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,200 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are req

(RLNE5146559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2147 66th Avenue S have any available units?
2147 66th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2147 66th Avenue S have?
Some of 2147 66th Avenue S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2147 66th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2147 66th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2147 66th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2147 66th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 2147 66th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2147 66th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2147 66th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2147 66th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2147 66th Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 2147 66th Avenue S has a pool.
Does 2147 66th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2147 66th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2147 66th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2147 66th Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
