2134 4th Ave N
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

2134 4th Ave N

2134 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2134 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 06/01/19 Kenwood Apartment UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 115931

Very cute garage apartment onground floor. Excellent location. Utilities included. Off street parking. No pets. Tankless water heater, window AC/heater unit. Historic Kenwood by downtown St. Petersburg. Walk to restaurants, shops, bars.
Efficiency style. 1 year lease. 1st and last month plus $150 cleaning deposit. Available June 1. Background and credit check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115931
Property Id 115931

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4877694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 4th Ave N have any available units?
2134 4th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 4th Ave N have?
Some of 2134 4th Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2134 4th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2134 4th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2134 4th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2134 4th Ave N offers parking.
Does 2134 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 4th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2134 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2134 4th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2134 4th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 4th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
