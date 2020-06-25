2134 4th Ave N

Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 06/01/19 Kenwood Apartment UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 115931



Very cute garage apartment onground floor. Excellent location. Utilities included. Off street parking. No pets. Tankless water heater, window AC/heater unit. Historic Kenwood by downtown St. Petersburg. Walk to restaurants, shops, bars.

Efficiency style. 1 year lease. 1st and last month plus $150 cleaning deposit. Available June 1. Background and credit check.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115931

Property Id 115931



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4877694)