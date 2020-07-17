212 11th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Excellent Old Northeast St. Pete Vintage Home!! Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath located on a lovely brick lined lot with one of the largest lots in the area. As you enter the living room, one of the many highlights is the high beamed ceiling, with soft lighting throughout. Soothing earth tones, refinished hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting, and decorative fireplace make this room delightful, warm, and inviting as the rest of the home. Entertain friends in your sumptuous chef?s kitchen with new professional series stainless steel appliances package as well as a cook top stove, with deep mahogany soft close cabinets and granite countertops. Your personal wine fridge to help those stressful days go away. Upstairs master bedroom features cherry hardwood floors with a decorative fireplace, along with its own bathroom. Remaining bedrooms are as palatial as the master suite. Detached mother in law apartment was also renovated with new cabinets and retro style refrigerator. Great backyard, over 800 sf of new flagstone pavers, ideal for entertainment. Located in the loveliest neighborhood in St. Pete, walking distance to downtown make this home a must see. Lawn included on the rent. Vacant/ Available Now. Virtual Video Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/? m=Lbv7XQYD8Nd