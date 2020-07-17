All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

212 11th Ave N

212 11th Avenue North · (813) 251-0001
Location

212 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1959 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Excellent Old Northeast St. Pete Vintage Home!! Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath located on a lovely brick lined lot with one of the largest lots in the area. As you enter the living room, one of the many highlights is the high beamed ceiling, with soft lighting throughout. Soothing earth tones, refinished hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting, and decorative fireplace make this room delightful, warm, and inviting as the rest of the home. Entertain friends in your sumptuous chef?s kitchen with new professional series stainless steel appliances package as well as a cook top stove, with deep mahogany soft close cabinets and granite countertops. Your personal wine fridge to help those stressful days go away. Upstairs master bedroom features cherry hardwood floors with a decorative fireplace, along with its own bathroom. Remaining bedrooms are as palatial as the master suite. Detached mother in law apartment was also renovated with new cabinets and retro style refrigerator. Great backyard, over 800 sf of new flagstone pavers, ideal for entertainment. Located in the loveliest neighborhood in St. Pete, walking distance to downtown make this home a must see. Lawn included on the rent. Vacant/ Available Now. Virtual Video Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/? m=Lbv7XQYD8Nd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 11th Ave N have any available units?
212 11th Ave N has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 11th Ave N have?
Some of 212 11th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 11th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
212 11th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 11th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 11th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 212 11th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 212 11th Ave N offers parking.
Does 212 11th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 11th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 11th Ave N have a pool?
No, 212 11th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 212 11th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 212 11th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 212 11th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 11th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
