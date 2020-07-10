Rent Calculator
2112 Seminole Blvd So
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
2112 Seminole Blvd So
2112 Seminole Boulevard South
·
No Longer Available
Location
2112 Seminole Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Cromwell Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath for rent. - This is a clean 2 bedroom home with an open space living area.
(RLNE4558307)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2112 Seminole Blvd So have any available units?
2112 Seminole Blvd So doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 2112 Seminole Blvd So currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Seminole Blvd So is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Seminole Blvd So pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Seminole Blvd So is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Seminole Blvd So offer parking?
No, 2112 Seminole Blvd So does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Seminole Blvd So have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Seminole Blvd So does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Seminole Blvd So have a pool?
No, 2112 Seminole Blvd So does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Seminole Blvd So have accessible units?
No, 2112 Seminole Blvd So does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Seminole Blvd So have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Seminole Blvd So does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Seminole Blvd So have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Seminole Blvd So does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
