2110 N 26th Ave U.2110

SINGLE FAMILY HOME. Enjoy gorgeous sunset daily from the master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, and living room. Mangoes and avocados trees. You might watch manatee or fish in the canal. Fishing, kayaking from your backyard. Only one fixed bridge on the way to the ocean. Centrally located near Oakwood plaza with BJs wholesale, K Mart, Michaels, Marshals, Payless, Famous Footwear, Home Depot, Office Depot, restaurants and more. 4 min to YMCA. 3 min to Youfit Health Clubs. Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital located 7 min away. 10 min to Young Circle, Hollywood. 9 min to Hollywood downtown. Only 3 miles from the ocean, 10 min from airport.