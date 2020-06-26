All apartments in St. Petersburg
2045 18th Ave S
2045 18th Ave S

2045 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2045 18th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath home in St. Petersburg - 2 bedroom 1 bath home, with granite counters, wood cabinets, central heat and air. Sec 8 Accepted

Deposit $975
App Fee $55
Pet Deposit $350 Non refundable

(RLNE2630314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 18th Ave S have any available units?
2045 18th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2045 18th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2045 18th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 18th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2045 18th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2045 18th Ave S offer parking?
No, 2045 18th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 2045 18th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 18th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 18th Ave S have a pool?
No, 2045 18th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2045 18th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2045 18th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 18th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 18th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 18th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2045 18th Ave S has units with air conditioning.
