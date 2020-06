Amenities

Upstairs 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment available the first week of March. Centrally located in St. Petersburg this apartment is just minutes to Downtown St. Pete, 5 minutes to I-275 to get to Sarasota or Tampa. The apartment is finished with laminate flooring (NO CARPET!), recently renovated kitchen with granite countert ops and wood cabinets, bathroom has also been updated recently with granite vanity and newer shower tile. Coin laundry on site with a camera security system for the building.