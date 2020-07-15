All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

200 4th Ave. S #129

200 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

200 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Remodeled Luxury Downtown St. Pete Condo! 2/2 Available July 1st - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Available July 1st. FULLY REMODELED! New kitchen, bathrooms, and hardwood flooring throughout. Situated in the Madison with TWO MASTER SUITES, right in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg. Close proximity to grocery stores, markets, restaurants, museums and much, much more! The Madison has superb amenities to offer with a private courtyard that includes a saltwater pool, heated spa, outdoor fireplace, fire pit, grills and cafe seating, gym and club room.

TO VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR, paste this link into your web browser:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1488066?accessKey=5cdb

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact CALL TARA: 727-754-0942 FOR SHOWINGS AND INFORMATION.

(RLNE4706350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 4th Ave. S #129 have any available units?
200 4th Ave. S #129 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 4th Ave. S #129 have?
Some of 200 4th Ave. S #129's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 4th Ave. S #129 currently offering any rent specials?
200 4th Ave. S #129 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 4th Ave. S #129 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 4th Ave. S #129 is pet friendly.
Does 200 4th Ave. S #129 offer parking?
Yes, 200 4th Ave. S #129 offers parking.
Does 200 4th Ave. S #129 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 4th Ave. S #129 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 4th Ave. S #129 have a pool?
Yes, 200 4th Ave. S #129 has a pool.
Does 200 4th Ave. S #129 have accessible units?
No, 200 4th Ave. S #129 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 4th Ave. S #129 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 4th Ave. S #129 does not have units with dishwashers.
