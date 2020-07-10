Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment
1411 22nd Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1411 22nd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Cromwell Heights
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious two bed one bath unit. Home has updated interior, central a/c and large area for parking. Huge yard for kids to play and walking distance to schools and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment have any available units?
2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment currently offering any rent specials?
2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment pet-friendly?
No, 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment offer parking?
Yes, 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment offers parking.
Does 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment have a pool?
No, 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment does not have a pool.
Does 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment have accessible units?
No, 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Similar Pages
St. Petersburg 1 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with Parking
St. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Eckerd College
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus