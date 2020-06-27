All apartments in St. Petersburg
1942 4TH AVENUE S
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

1942 4TH AVENUE S

1942 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1942 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
2 bedroom 1 bath. close to downtown and Tropicana field. Plenty of yard, updated kitchen and floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 4TH AVENUE S have any available units?
1942 4TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1942 4TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
1942 4TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 4TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 1942 4TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1942 4TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 1942 4TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 1942 4TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1942 4TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 4TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 1942 4TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 1942 4TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 1942 4TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 4TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1942 4TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1942 4TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1942 4TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
