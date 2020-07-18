All apartments in St. Petersburg
1940 45th St. S.

1940 45th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1940 45th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This South St. Petersburg home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has window ACs and washer & dryer connections. Close to Skyway Trail and numerous parks.

Schedule a showing before it's too late!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Katja a text or call at 727-674-5576

WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?
You can go to our website MomentumRentalsFL.com and click on "APPLY NOW." Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you are not qualified.
There is a $75 application fee for the first adult and $50 for each adult after. For fastest application processing time, please fill out an application online before the showing and bring a money order to the showing. Money Orders should be made out to Momentum Property Management.

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee.

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 45th St. S. have any available units?
1940 45th St. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1940 45th St. S. currently offering any rent specials?
1940 45th St. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 45th St. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 45th St. S. is pet friendly.
Does 1940 45th St. S. offer parking?
No, 1940 45th St. S. does not offer parking.
Does 1940 45th St. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 45th St. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 45th St. S. have a pool?
No, 1940 45th St. S. does not have a pool.
Does 1940 45th St. S. have accessible units?
No, 1940 45th St. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 45th St. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 45th St. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1940 45th St. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1940 45th St. S. does not have units with air conditioning.
