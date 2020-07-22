Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1917 24th St. S
Last updated January 5 2020 at 9:36 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1917 24th St. S
1917 24th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1917 24th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Highland Oaks
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Single family house. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Must have verifiable monthly income of 3 times the rent. $50 Application fee for background/credit check.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1917 24th St. S have any available units?
1917 24th St. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1917 24th St. S have?
Some of 1917 24th St. S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1917 24th St. S currently offering any rent specials?
1917 24th St. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 24th St. S pet-friendly?
No, 1917 24th St. S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1917 24th St. S offer parking?
No, 1917 24th St. S does not offer parking.
Does 1917 24th St. S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 24th St. S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 24th St. S have a pool?
No, 1917 24th St. S does not have a pool.
Does 1917 24th St. S have accessible units?
No, 1917 24th St. S does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 24th St. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 24th St. S does not have units with dishwashers.
